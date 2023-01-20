UPDATE: A Cleveland Middle School student has been arrested in the midst of an investigation involving a different student bringing a handgun to campus this week, Cleveland City Schools said on Friday.
According to the Cleveland Police Department, officials investigating the incident where a student brought a gun to school on Wednesday said they recovered a stolen firearm at the house of the second student that same afternoon.
The second student was arrested at school on Friday and has been charged with possession of stolen property and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Officials said they don't believe this firearm was taken onto school grounds.
Cleveland police said in light of new information, the student accused of taking a gun to campus will now face additional charges, including of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.
Additional charges for the second student may be pending.
Cleveland City Schools released a statement and said, in part, "Please take the time to have conversations with your children about the consequences associated with this type of behavior. We cannot stress the importance of students immediately reporting any suspicious behavior to administrators, School Resource Officers, other trusted adults or anonymously through our STOPit app. Please do not hesitate to report this information."
PREVIOUS STORY: Cleveland police say a student took a handgun to Cleveland Middle School on Wednesday.
Administrators were made aware of the gun on Thursday and notified police.
Police say the student is in custody at the Bradley County Juvenile Center.
The student charged with carrying weapons on school property.
Police say the handgun was found at the student's home and will be used as evidence.
Cleveland City Schools released the following statement:
"We want to take the time to remind families that weapons on school grounds will not be tolerated. Please take the opportunity to remind your child that it is always important to immediately report any suspected presence of a weapon to administrators, School Resource Officers, or anonymously through our STOPit app, which can be accessed through the Cleveland Middle School website.
With everyone’s help, we can continue to keep our schools a safe place to learn. We appreciate the partnership with the Cleveland Police Department as we continue to work diligently to keep students and staff members safe.”
