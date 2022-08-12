UPDATE: Another bus of undocumented immigrants was found on Friday in Dade County.

According to the Dade County Sheriff's Office, the bus was found at the Pilot gas station in Rising Fawn, where the first one was found on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says deputies attempted to speak with the driver of the bus, but the driver refused and drove away.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Sheriff of Dade County witnessed a bus load of illegal immigrants being dropped off against their will at a rural gas station in Rising Fawn.

Sheriff Ray Cross says they were meant to be taken from Texas to Washington, D.C. and he believes the bus driver was encouraging the immigrants to get off the bus on the way.

"They were telling us the bus driver was encouraging them to get off here, and that it wasn't far from Chattanooga," said Sheriff Cross.

It was the Pilot gas station in Rising Fawn where immigrants were dropped off and told by the driver Chattanooga was within walking distance, when in reality its about a ten hour walk.

Sheriff Cross says when he talked with the immigrants, they didn't know why they were being dropped off and says they would have been stuck there in Rising Fawn with nowhere to go and no resources.

"I said that's like 20 miles away, I said 'do you want to get back on the bus and go to Chattanooga?' They said 'yes that's where we want to go is Chattanooga,' through the translator, so they did agree to get back on the bus," said Sheriff Cross.

Sheriff Cross says the bus load of immigrants he found were supposed to be taken to Washington, D.C. with Chattanooga being a destination on the way.

When he spoke with the bus driver, he said he was filling up gas in Rising Fawn and he could not legally stop the immigrants from getting off the bus.

"I'm sure this isn't the only small town this is happening at, if they shut that border down and do what they are supposed to do, this wouldn't be happening," said Sheriff Cross.

He says he contacted the Immigration and Naturalization Service who told him their hands are tied.

Cross blames the bus line for not handling the situation responsibly and also the federal government. He says his county can't throw them in jail and the government needs to do something to keep immigrants from migrating into rural towns.

"It's definitely small town becoming collateral damage based off the policy that is happening at the border," said Sergeant Chad Payne, with Dade County Sheriff's Office.

We did reach out to Coastal Crew Company, who own the bus line, to hear their side of the story but they refused to comment.