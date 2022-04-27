Murray County deputies are in search of 13-year-old Camryn and 11-year-old Emily Pressley.
The brother and sister were last seen leaving their home on Maple Grove Church Road outside of Resaca around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
"This doesn't seem real," said the children's mother, April Pressley. "It seems like a dream. It just feels like they're going to come walking up any moment."
Their family is getting desperate. April and her husband, Jeremy Pressley, say they weren't home at the time.
"Let someone know where you guys are," said Jeremy, the children's father. "Please."
The children's older brother said he last saw them walking away from their home and toward the street. Moments later, he heard them scream. By the time he reached the end of the driveway, they were gone.
The children had taken backpacks and bikes with them. The bikes were found at the end of the driveway, but their backpacks were not.
"If you've seen Emily and Camryn and if you have my kids, just please bring them home," April said.
Sheriff Jimmy Davenport told Local 3 News they did not have enough concrete evidence to determine if the children were in immediate danger, but said detectives were not ruling out any option.
"They're just little kids," said Serenity Pressley, the children's sister. "They don't know this place like that."
Emily was last seen in a red tank top and blue jeans. She has light brown wavy hair and a scar underneath her chin.
Camryn was last seen in blue jeans and without a shirt on. His parents say he has eczema and a light mustache.
Both children have smiles their parents say light up their worlds.
"Just come home," Jeremy said. "Let someone know where you guys are. We love you guys."
Now the family is trying not to imagine the worst may have happened to their youngest two children.
"I'm trying not to think that way but I just know that the house, as they pass...that's my babies," said April. "That's what's going through my head. How do I get them home?"
The Pressley's are asking anyone who is able to come to join the search for their children.
If you have any information of their whereabouts, call 911 or the Murray County Sheriff's Office at (706) 695-4592.