UPDATE: Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced on Saturday that the search for Gordon Kaye, a man from Tampa last seen in Deep Creek Campground on April 23, has been suspended after an eleven-day search.
While the active search has been suspended, officials stated that a limited and continuous search will still be conducted, which may include backcountry patrols, air searches when practical, and outreach to hikers in the area.
In addition to the search, a missing person investigation is still ongoing, and the National Park Service has pledged to follow up on any new information.
Over 300 people from 57 agencies and four states were involved in the ground search, which included foot, horseback, drone, and canine teams.
PREVIOUS STORY: The National Park Service says it is searching for a missing man in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Authorities say 69-year-old Gordon Kaye from Tampa, FL, was last seen in the lower loop of Deep Creek Campground on April 22.
His family reported him missing on April 26.
Kaye has brown hair with blue eyes and is around 5'10" tall and weighs more than 200 lbs. He could be suffering from a mental health crisis.
Anyone who has information about his location should reach out to GSMNP dispatch at 865-436-1230, or Swain County Dispatch at 828-488-2196.