UPDATE: The search for a man accused of shooting his wife in Walker County on Thursday morning has resumed on Friday.
The Walker County Sheriff's Office says John Robert Wells is wanted for aggravated assault and is considered armed and dangerous.
Wells is is 5'8" tall and weighs around 170 pounds.
Authorities began searching for Wells on Thursday in the area of Highway 136 in Lafayette.
The name and condition of Wells' wife are unknown.
If you see Wells do not approach him and call Walker County Dispatch at 911 or 706-375-7810.
Aviation units with Georgia State Patrol are searching the surrounding area for him and will continue until dark.
Sheriff Steve Wilson told Local 3 News law enforcement will continue the search through land operatives Thursday night.
