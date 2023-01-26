UPDATE: Search continues for missing Sevier Co. minors, possibly traveling together

UPDATE: The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is searching for four missing juveniles this morning.
Deputies believe the minors may know each other and could be together.
The sheriff's office states -year-old Dillon Allen has a 1996 Chevy S10 pickup with a TN tag # 559BJNY.
If anyone has any information on the missing children, please contact the Sevier County Sheriff's Office. You can remain anonymous.
PREVIOUS STORY: Law enforcement is searching for multiple missing juveniles in East Tennessee Thursday morning.
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office says the following minors are considered ot be endangered runaways.
- 14-year-old Jeremy Daniel Finchum, Jr.
- 14-year-old Jaeley Sheree Williams
- 13-year-old Jena Gwen Smathers
- 16-year-old Dillion Eddy Allen