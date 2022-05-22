Bradley County EMA's Adam Lewis says the call came in around noon.
Lewis says there were people inside the single story structure of the strip mall during the fire.
"A handful of folks were able to get out pretty quickly on their own and everyone on site is accounted for."
No injuries were reported. Ten Firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.
The cause of fire is unknown.
Locally-known Bradley County Commissioner Howard Thompson and Debra Thompson are the owners of the flea market and fireworks stand.
Bradley County Fire Rescue, were assisted by mutual aid from Cleveland City Fire and Polk County Fire. Crews with TDOT, TN Highway Patrol, Bradley County EMS, Bradley County EMA, and Bradley County Sheriff's Office were also on the scene.
Lewis says that Highway 64 EW main westbound lane were closed for several hours causing major back up. Traffic was being rerouted to the one lane open going eastbound.
This afternoon, Tanker 4 responded to assist Bradley County Fire Dept with a large structure fire. Upon arrival, they were assigned to supply water to Cleveland Fire Dept, and then joined tankers from other departments with supplying water to the scene.— Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department (@TriCommunityFD) May 21, 2022
