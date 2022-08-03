UPDATE: Former Hamilton County Mayoral candidate Sabrena Smedley sent Local 3 News a response on behalf of the Hamilton County GOP.
Smedley said:
"I built several successful small businesses before I ran for mayor, and, contrary to Mr. Wamp’s insinuations, I certainly don’t need to ask anyone for a job, nor have I asked for one from Mr. Adams.
While I look forward to adding more value to the community through my businesses, whatever the outcome tomorrow night, any mature adult with significant service in county government should be willing to share their experience and advice with the next county mayor, regardless of party, because it’s the right thing to do.
I am a loyal Republican. I always support Republican candidates. Once the election is over though, it should be about making Hamilton County the best it can be, and that requires addition, not division."
PREVIOUS STORY: Democratic Hamilton County Mayoral Nominee Matt Adams addressed the recent email revelations pertaining to Weston Wamp.
Adams also said he would add Republicans to his staff including Hamilton County Commissioner Sabrena Smedley.
Smedley says that she talked to Adams for the first time Monday and nothing has been agreed upon.
Weston responded to Adams press conference on Tuesday saying in part that he and his wife, Shelby, will be glad when quote " the drama is over Thursday".
Sabrena Smedley responded to the comments saying, "Weston did win because of democrat crossover. Weston continues to show his immaturity and lack of leadership when he's spouting off the mouth without facts."