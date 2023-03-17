UPDATE: Dalton Police say Elizabeth Greenlee has been located and is safe.
They thank everyone involved in helping locating the missing teen.
PREVIOUS: Dalton police continue to search for Elizabeth "Lizzie" Greenlee, two weeks after authorities initially announced she was missing.
Investigators said they believe the 17-year-old likely got into a silver or gray Audi Q Series SUV when she ran away from the Division of Family & Children Service's custody in the early hours of Feb. 18. The car appeared to have a Tennessee license plate, but the tags were not fully visible on surveillance video.
Authorities are still looking for Greenlee. She is 5'3" tall, weighs 155 pounds, and has black hair and blue eyes. She has a "444" tattoo on her upper right thigh and a sad face symbol tattooed on her left middle finger.
If you've seen her, contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, extension 9-189.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Dalton Police Department is searching for a runaway teen Monday.
Seventeen-year-old Elizabeth "Lizzie" Greenlee reportedly fled from the Division of Family & Children Service's custody and was last seen in the area of the Country Inn and Suites on West Bridge Road.
She was reported missing by an employee of the Compassion House at around 3:00AM Monday when it was discovered she ran away overnight.
Authorities said Greenlee likely does not have personal items or a phone with her and has no known friends of family in the Dalton area.
She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and shorts. She is 5'3" tall, weighs 155 pounds, and has black hair and blue eyes. She has a "444" tattoo on her upper right thigh and a sad face symbol tattooed on her left middle finger.
If you have any information about where Greenlee could be, contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, extension 9-189.