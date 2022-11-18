UPDATE: A 65-year-old Rossville man pleaded who guilty to rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, incest and child molestation on November 7, 2022, has been sentenced for his crimes
Dennis Dewayne Dockery was sentenced to life in prison, to serve 25 years without the possibility of parole by Judge Don W. Thompson.
Dockery's crimes were reported to police, and other victims revealed the years-long sexual abuse.
He was initially released on $100,000.00 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor, which he removed and fled to Tennessee.
He was later captured by the U. S. Marshal’s Service and returned to Georgia for trial.
District Attorney Arnt stated “This sentence virtually assures that this predator will die in prison. He will never have the opportunity to harm another child. Detective Scroggins and ADA Bruce Roberts worked diligently to put together a powerful case and on the eve of trial the defendant, realizing the strength of the State’s case, finally took responsibility for the evil he committed. We are pleased to obtain justice for the victims and to remove this dangerous sexual predator from our streets.”
PREVIOUS STORY: Dennis Dewayne Dockery was arrested in Pigeon Forge at approximately 3:00 PM after a two month-long manhunt.
The 67-year-old is facing multiple counts of child molestation.
The Walker County, Georgia, man was originally arrested in August 2021 for multiple counts of Child Molestation.
These charges stemmed from a local investigation that revealed Dockery may have been molesting children since 2002 and had multiple victims.
Dockery was released on bond but was required to wear an ankle monitor.
On May 13, Dockery is alleged to have tampered with his ankle monitor, violating his bond conditions, and then fleeing to escape prosecution.
Given that Dockery was an alleged child sexual predator who had absconded, local investigators teamed up with the U.S. Marshals’ Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Atlanta, Georgia, and an investigation into his whereabout ensued.
Their fugitive investigation led officers to believe Dockery may have fled to and was hiding in East Tennessee.
On Wednesday, after several days of interviews and checks, officers with the U.S. Marshals’ Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force in Tennessee located and apprehended Dockery in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Although Dockery was found to have a loaded firearm tucked into his waistband, the officer’s quick reaction allowed for the arrest to take place without incident.
Dockery was taken to the Sevier County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Georgia to face his charges.
“This subject has preyed upon the most innocent of victims and tried to avoid facing justice, but this once again proves you can run but you can’t hide,” stated Marshal Jolley. “I would like to thank all the agencies that make up the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force, especially the Sevier, Knox, Anderson, Blount, Claiborne, and Union County Sheriff’s Offices as their participation was key in this arrest,” he added.
PREVIOUS STORY: Rossville Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspected child molester.
67-year-old Dennis Dockery is facing child molestation charges and cut off his ankle monitor Friday, May 13th while out on bond.
Dennis Dockery was arrested in August last year.
Investigators say he's been accused of molesting children since 2002. They believe this man could be a threat to other children and need him in custody as soon as possible.
"Told some family and friends that he was leaving. That they would never see him again,” Detective David Scroggins with the Rossville Police Department told us, "Said if he knew if we went back to court, they'd put him back in jail, and he would never, ever get out again."
Investigators received a complaint in August of last year that Dennis Dockery was likely molesting children that were close to him. Police took quick action and made an arrest.
"Doing the interviews and contacting people involved, we learned that Mr. Dockery had been molesting children since probably about 2002,” Scroggins said.
Dockery, 67 years old, 5 feet 6 inches and about 180 pounds, made bond and was released under certain conditions, including wearing an ankle monitor. He cut it off last Friday and Detective Scroggins doesn't believe he's in town anymore.
"I am absolutely concerned about him being on the street. I think given the opportunity, he will molest again,” he told us.
Children are some of the most vulnerable. This is a high-priority case for police because they don't want any more kids put at risk.
"Kids are kids and they're all different. You see some kids that this traumatizes for the rest of their lives and they just don't recover well, and you see others that are resilient,” Detective Scroggins said.
He says to spread the word about this dangerous man on the loose to help save any future victims.
"If you look at this stuff on Facebook or on social media and you see it on the news, share it far and wide because he is very apt to be traveling elsewhere,” Scroggins said.
If you have seen Dockery, contact the Rossville Police Department at 706-866-1228.