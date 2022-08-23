UPDATE: The Rome high school football players who saved a woman’s life were named honorary first responders. Atrium Health Floyd CEO Kurt Stuenkel came to the high school to meet Cesar Parker, Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Tyson Brown and Alto Moore.
The boys saved a woman’s life after she was in a car accident in front of Rome High School. In a Facebook post, Rome High School educator Luis Goya said the group pried the car’s door open and pulled the woman out.
Luis Goya posted on Facebook:
This morning I witnessed something amazing that our Rome High Football players did. While I was in front of the school during my morning duty, I heard a loud noise at the intersection that appeared to be a wreck. While I was running to the intersection, I noticed that two cars were involved. There was a 50 year old lady trapped in her car and couldn't get out. Smoke started to come out of the car, and fluid started to spill everywhere in the intersection. The door was jammed and in terrible shape. While I was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, the football players who witnessed the wreck, ran to the car and started helping the lady. They literally started using their strength to pry the door open, so the lady could be released. After a few seconds of pulling and pushing the door, the boys ended up opening it and helped her get out of the car. She was shaking and still in panic, but our RHS boys gave her comfort and were able to help her. The Rome High School football players really showed up today. They went above and beyond to help this lady without hesitation.
According to Rome police, a small silver car was damaged after another car pulled in front of it. The boys pulled the woman from the silver car.
The first responders who arrived on the scene also appeared at the high school to congratulate the boys.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
PREVIOUS STORY: A group of high school football players in northern Georgia jumped out of their cars while on the way to school to help free an injured woman who was trapped after a wreck.
Treyvon Adams, 16, was driving to school Friday morning with his teammates Antwion Carey, 16, Tyson Brown, 17, and Alto Moore, 16, when they saw the crash. The four are members of the Rome High School football team.
PROUD of our MEN! 🐺 https://t.co/E3XJaMzRs9— Rome Wolves Football (@FootballRome) August 12, 2022
Fellow player Cesar Parker, 16, was in another vehicle with his mother, and got out to help with the rescue. Another student, Messiah Daniels, was also involved.
As soon as the teens saw the car wreck, "we just ran as fast we (could) to the lady and check on her to see if she was alright," Adams told CNN.
They found the woman inside her car, trapped by doors that had been damaged in the crash and wouldn't open.
"We were seeing she was in pain, she was screaming and asking us to help her," Adams said.
A picture posted on Facebook by Rome City Schools shows smoke rising from a wrecked car as the group of players works on freeing the woman.
Luis Goya, a math teacher, told CNN he was working at the school and called 911 when he heard the crash. Meanwhile, the students were trying to free the trapped woman.
"We used all our muscles," Adams said. "We're pretty big people, we're strong. We play football, so we lift weights a lot, but (the door) was just extremely bent and broke."
Together, the teens were able to force the car's passenger side door open, but soon realized they would need to open the driver's side door to be able to free the woman.
It all happened in about a minute, according to Adams. "We were all moving very fast to get her out," he added.
As his teammates helped the woman out of the car, Adams said he went to check on the driver of the other vehicle to make sure they were okay.
The group said they don't know the woman they helped and haven't been in touch since -- but want her to know they hope she's doing okay following the crash.
"We are very proud of them," Goya, the teacher, said. "This is the kind of news that we need, that is more positive."
In a post on Twitter, the school's football team wrote, "PROUD of our MEN!" in reference to the story.
Adams said they have been "getting a lot of love from a lot of different places."
"We've been recognized in a lot of different ways," he said. "We appreciate it, but I feel we just did the right thing."
Rome is roughly an hour northwest of Atlanta.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.