UPDATE: Tennessee Representative Robin Smith (R-Dist 26) resigned from her seat Monday.
The move comes after the investigation launched on January 8, 2021, where federal authorities raided Smith's offices and those of of state Representatives Glen Casada and Todd Warner.
Smith faces charges of honest services wire fraud from a mail scheme said to involve Former Speaker Glen Casada.
In Smith's letter of resignation, she said, "I want you to know that serving the great people of this district, and indeed, all of Tennessee, has truly been an honor. I have resigned with the deepest of humility and out of respect for the role of public service."
Smith represented the Hixson area of Hamilton County.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
PREVIOUS STORY: Federal authorities raided several offices belonging to state lawmakers at the Cordell Hull Building in Nashville this morning. One of those offices belongs to state Representative Robin Smith from Hamilton County.
The investigation centers around former speaker Glen Casada, but authorities are not saying much.
Smith was seen leaving her Hixson home shortly after federal authorities left. Channel 3 spoke to her briefly before she drove away. She indicated she'd be without a phone after the raid, and since, we have not been able to get in touch with her.
"Since becoming Speaker, I was contacted by federal authorities regarding an ongoing investigation related to the former speaker's office,” Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton said.
Friday morning federal agents raided the offices of state Representatives Glen Casada, Todd Warner, and Robin Smith.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle Tennessee District says they also searched the home of Robin Smith and the homes of other lawmakers or those associated with their staff in Lewisburg and Chapel Hill.
"Placing everyone that was subject to the execution of today's search warrants on administrative leave,” Sexton said.
Channel 3 confirmed someone on Speaker Sexton's staff, and a person on both state Representatives Kent Calfee's staff and Glen Casada's staff have been placed on leave until further notice.
As of Friday afternoon, no one on Smith's staff was reportedly on leave.
"They had search warrants, which does not imply guilt or innocence or anything of that nature, but since they are part of an active investigation,” Sexton said regarding why they would be placed on leave.
At this point, the current speaker of the house says there is no ethics investigation.
It's not clear why Smith was included in the investigation.
She left her home Friday morning without comment.
We tried to reach her by phone, and left messages, but have not been able to reach her for more information about what investigators were looking for.
"This day is a sad day for Tennessee and the General Assembly,” Sexton said.
This is an active investigation led by the FBI and federal authorities.
The general assembly will resume duties despite the investigation.
They plan to swear members on Tuesday. Among them, Glen Casada, who was re-elected to the State House in November after previously resigning as House speaker in connection to sexually explicit text messages that were made public.