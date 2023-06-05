UPDATE: The roadway has reopened following a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler Monday night.
The crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. on Wauhatchie Pike at Birmingham Highway.
Connor Spielmaker with Norfolk Southern released a statement about the crash:
"We’re grateful there were no reports of injuries to either our crew or the driver. This is an unfortunate reminder that railroad crossings can be uniquely dangerous places that always need extra caution to ensure everyone’s safety."
PREVIOUS UPDATE: Local 3's Abigail Martin is on the scene of an 18-wheeler versus train crash on Wauhatchie Pike in Lookout Valley.
Chattanooga police say there were no injuries and are working to clear the scene.
The train started to move but has since stopped, and officials are still working to tow the 18-wheeler.
Traffic is flowing smoothly on Birmingham HWY, but the railway still needs to be cleared. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
PREVIOUS STORY: Police are responding to a crash involving a train and car in Lookout Valley on Monday evening.
