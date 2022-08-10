UPDATE: Chattanooga streets that have been confirmed as being fully closed due to flooding:
- Lerch Street at Belvoir Ave
- 2602 E 45th Street
- 300 Haney Drive
- Brainerd Road between N Seminole and Woodlawn Drive
- 2001 Polk Street
- 700 E Main Street
- 1700 Long Street
- 600 E 19th Street
- 1722 Market Street
- 501 E 16th Street
- 760 E 11th Street at Railroad Bridge
- North Terrace west of S Moore Road is completely flooded with vehicles trapped in the rising water. Please avoid North Terrace until further notice.
- 1900 Cummings Highway (debris in the roadway, avoid Cummings Highway)
- 1001 S Hawthorne Street
- 501 E 16th Street
- 500 Dodds Ave
- N Holtzclaw Ave at Wilcox Blvd:
- 300 Block E 20th Street
- W Main at Riverfront Parkway
- S Holtzclaw at E Main Street
- 4th Ave at E 28th Street
- 1300 S Seminole Drive
- W 19th Street at Riverfront Parkway
- 1800 E 13th Street
- 3524 Ridgeside Road (wires down)
- Mountain Creek Road at HWY 27 Ramp
PREVIOUS STORY: North Terrace west of South Moore Road is completely flooded with vehicles trapped in the rising water. Please avoid North Terrace until further notice. Emergency services are en route.
The roads listed previously are still closed or have limited access:
- 310 E 28th Street (gas leak reported, avoid the area)
- N Terrace at S Moore Road (fully closed with high water, vehicles trapped)
- King Street at Market Street (manhole overflow)
PREVIOUS STORY: Flooding is happening all over the Tennessee Valley this morning. Several areas have been closed in order to keep residents and motorists safe at this time.
Turn around, Don't drown. There are several reports of downed wires orflooded roads.
The following locations are closed or have limited access:
- King Street at Market Street (manhole overflow)
Officials ask that you please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas.
The public is encouraged to report flooded locations or trees down by dialing the 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525
Remember: Never attempt to cross flooded roads. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT.