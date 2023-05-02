UPDATE: After five nights of competition with over 150 musicians and 30 bands, five bands have made it to the Road to Nightfall Finals.
The finale will be held Saturday, May 6 at The Granfalloon at 400 E. Main Street.
The bands competing for the headline spot at Nightfall on June 30 include:
In the Company of Wolves
Jason Lee Wilson & James County
The Jacob Harshman Project
Interval
Daizy Skies
The Road to Nightfall competition provides the opportunity to showcase and promote Chattanooga’s music scene and to expose the Chattanooga market to new local bands they may never have heard before.
Tickets are $10 at the door or can be purchased here.
Doors will open at 7:00 pm and the show starts at 8:00 pm.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Presents & SoundCorps have announced the full schedule of bands performing at The Granfalloon on April 6-14 at the Road to Nightfall 2023 band competition.
Thirty bands will perform over five nights at the Granfalloon, 400 East Main St.
Six bands will perform each night, with five finalists competing in the Finale Night on May 6.
The winner earns the opportunity to headline Nightfall on June 30, 2023, in front of several thousand attendees.
Tickets to attend the preliminary nights can be purchased here.
The announced lineup is as follows:
April 6
Ida York, Alex The Band, JLW and James County, KulsterFunK, YGTUT & ThePlug, Symatree
April 7
Trace the Scars, Moon Juice, Jacob Harshman Project, Hush Money, Bindy & The Band, Fawley
April 8
Mr. Brownstone & 808 Band, The Hip Elixir, Subkonscious, C-Grimey & The Freedom Rydaz, Interval, Final Fairground
April 13
Fellzog Max, Magic Birds, Lee Martin Band, Point of Reference, The Liquorsmiths, Daizy Skies
April 14
Bourbon Ridge, Tim Hughes Quartet, In The Company of Wolves, Oweda, Red Pawn, River Moon Express
The Road to Nightfall competition is a local band development effort and music competition designed to prepare up-and-coming local acts for the big stage.
Gig City Productions developed the series over the last thirteen years with a host of other local partners.