The Chattanooga Division of Transportation (CDOT) has listed several road closures beginning Monday.
Starting February 13, the following closures will take place:
- King Street between Market Street and E 11th Street will be closed through Monday, February 27, for utility installation. Detours will be posted.
- The 300 block of southbound Cherokee Blvd will be reduced to a single lane starting Monday through Friday, March 3, from 8:30 AM until 3:30 PM. Please allow for additional travel time or consider alternative routes. Work will take place on weekdays only.
UPDATE: Norfolk Southern Railroad will close crossings on the following dates/times/locations for scheduled trackwork:
- Lower Mill Road - Wednesday, February 15 through Thursday, February 16
- Boy Scout Road - Wednesday, February 15 through Thursday, February 16 (This closure will not begin until Lower Mil reopens to traffic)
You can view CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.