- E 11th Street at Railroad Overpass | E 11th Street at the Norfolk Southern Railroad Overpass is now open after bridge repairs were completed ahead of schedule
The following locations are closed or have limited access:
- Boy Scout Road at Sandswitch Road
Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas.
Remember: Never attempt to cross flooded roads.
View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.