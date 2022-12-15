UPDATE: E. Brainerd Road reopens after closure due to flooding
UPDATE: (11:40 p.m.) Several roads in Chattanooga are beginning to reopen as rain subsides, but many remain closed due to flooding. 
  • E 11th Street at Railroad Overpass | E 11th Street at the Norfolk Southern Railroad Overpass is now open after bridge repairs were completed ahead of schedule
Reports of Flooding

The following locations are closed or have limited access:

  • Boy Scout Road at Sandswitch Road

Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas.

Remember: Never attempt to cross flooded roads. 

Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525

View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.

 

