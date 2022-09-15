UPDATE: Ringgold Middle and High School have lifted both soft lock downs following the search of a fleeing suspect in the area.
In an abundance of caution, Ringgold Middle School and Ringgold High School initiated a soft lockdown after a suspect fled from police during a traffic stop in the vicinity of the two schools.
The suspect fled on foot precipitating Sheriff’s Deputies to search the area.
The Sheriff’s office has advised it has searched the area and has concluded it is safe to revert to normal school operations.
Law Enforcement officers will extra-patrol the school campuses for the remainder of the school day.
If you have any questions, please contact the school’s principals or our district office
PREVIOUS STORY:
Catoosa County School officials say Ringgold High and Middle schools are on soft lock downs Thursday morning.
School officials say they were notified by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office of a search happening for a suspect.
School officials say the lock downs were put in place because of protocol.
Officials say they expect to lift the lock downs soon and will return to normal operations once the sheriff’s office says it is safe to do so.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.