UPDATE: With Memorial Day weekend and the 1890’s day celebration coming up, the town of Ringgold has been covered in over 2,000 US Flags.
For over 40 years, Ringgold has put on the 1890s Day Jamboree on Memorial Day weekend, a street festival that brings over 20,000 people to a town of about 3,500.
The festivities include crafts, food, a parade, music, fireworks, and more.
A special thank you to SGT. Josh Malone for sharing an awesome shot of his patrol car surrounded by flags that volunteers came together to help put up.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Catoosa County Veterans Memorial Flag Committee is searching for volunteers to help raise and lower Memorial Day flags honoring late veterans of Catoosa County.
This year they will be raising more than 2,000 flags and crosses throughout the city of Ringgold, and they need your help!
Flags will go up on Monday, May 22, beginning at 10:00 a.m. and will be taken down on Monday, June 5 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Bugler Steve Price will present a TAPS ceremony in front of the Ringgold City Hall at 7:00 p.m. on Memorial Day.
If you're interested in volunteering, contact Ringgold City Hall at 706-935-3061 or Pete Pedigo at 706-866-9089.