UPDATE: Response to judge's decision to find MTG qualified for re-election

UPDATE: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green has provided Local 3 News with a statement following the announcement that a judge has found her fit to run for reelection.
MTG says,
“ Democrats have seen how hard I fight for America First values with Republicans in the minority, so they are absolutely terrified to see me with the power of the majority.
That’s why a Soros-style dark money group launched an unprecedented attack on free speech, on our elections, and on you, the voter.
Democrats know they can’t beat me at the ballot box, so left-wing Communist activists tried to RIP my name off the ballot.
And they failed.
This assault on our Constitution confirmed what we already knew: Democrats hate our system of free and fair elections.
Not only do the Communists in power want to control speech through Biden’s ministry of truth, they also want to control who you can vote for by perverting our legal system.
Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election by abusing and breaking our laws. Thankfully this attempt to rig another election was stopped in its tracks.
I applaud Judge Charles Beaudrot on his correct ruling and look forward to winning big on May 24th.
But the battle is only beginning, the left will never stop their war to take away our freedoms. The Communists came after me, but they were really coming after you.
This ruling give me hope that we can win and save our country.
Together, let’s Save America and Stop Communism! "
UPDATE: Local 3 News has reached out to Marjorie Taylor Green and her team, as well as Free Speech For People for comment.
Free Speech For People provided this statement following the announcement:
" This decision betrays the fundamental purpose of the Fourteenth Amendment’s Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause and gives a pass to political violence as a tool for disrupting and overturning free and fair elections. To be sure, the judge agreed with the challengers on the appropriate legal standard for determining whether someone has “engaged” in insurrection, including that “marching orders or instructions to capture a particular objective, or to disrupt or obstruct a particular government proceeding,” constitute engagement. And he rejected virtually all of Greene’s legal arguments, e.g., that speech cannot constitute engagement, or that a prior criminal conviction is necessary to trigger disqualification. Nor did he accept her arguments that the January 6, 2021 attack wasn’t an insurrection, or that the insurrectionists are sheltered by an 1872 congressional amnesty for ex-Confederates. Instead, he based his ruling on supposedly insufficient evidence–in large part, credulously accepting her repeated denials or lack of recollection. He discounted both her pre-January announcement of a plan to prevent the peaceful transfer of power and her January 5 signal (“This is our 1776 moment”) that the violent vanguard understood as a green light.The purpose of the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause–in 1866 and today–is to protect the republic not just (or even mainly) from violent foot soldiers, but rather the political leaders who broke their oath to support the Constitution and helped facilitate the insurrection. It’s true that Greene didn’t attack police officers herself, but in the Civil War, Confederate President Jefferson Davis never fired a shot. The case law under the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause is clear that any voluntary assistance to an insurrection is disqualifying, and the evidence presented in this case established beyond serious question that Greene helped facilitate an assemblage of violent extremists for the purpose, as she admitted on video, of preventing the peaceful transfer of power. "
Free Speech for People is now asking the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to reject the Administrative Law Judge’s recommendation.
