UPDATE: Rescue crews saved a woman who became the victim of a high fall while hiking in Soddy Daisy on Monday evening.
Crews were called to the 300 block of Montlake Road for the rescue shortly after 4:00pm.
Hamilton County EMS spokesperson Amy Maxwell says several agencies were called in to help rescue the hiker, who had a serious leg fracture.
Crews got the woman out of the woods at around 7:00pm and she was taken to a local hospital.
The name and condition of the victim have not been released.
