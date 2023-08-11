UPDATE: This weekend TDOT crews will again perform repair work on Interstate 24 as Part 3 of a 16-weekend repair plan.
Here's what you need to know for the weekend of Aug 11-13:
On Friday evening, August 11, at 9:00pm until no later than Monday morning, August 14 at 6:00 am, I-24 westbound from the US-27 North on-ramp (Exit 178) to the I-24 West on-ramp from US-27 South will be reduced to one (outside) lane.
Also, the Williams Street on-ramp to I-24 West will be closed. Traffic will access I-24 West via the US-27 South on-ramp. Traffic on I-24 East will not be impacted by the work.
The extended lane closure allows the crews to work continuously to complete the road repair project, minimize the overall length of time traffic is impacted, and provide safer conditions for drivers and crews working in the area.
One lane of traffic will be remain open at all times. Open lanes will be striped accordingly. Traffic control will be in place and signage will be posted guiding drivers through the closure.
Expect significant lines and delays as a result of this work.
Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.
The work is weather dependent. If inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.
CHATTANOOGA: Weekend 3️⃣ of concrete repairs on I-24 West near the US-27 split are coming up. Same work as last weekend. I-24 will be reduced to ONE lane. Delays expected. Avoid the area if at all possible Friday night ➡️ Monday morning. I-24 East won’t be affected. pic.twitter.com/HGPDjB6exG— myTDOT (@myTDOT) August 10, 2023
PREVIOUS STORY: Just as Chattanoogans are wrapping their heads around the prospect of the next phase of TDOT's I-75/24 expansion project, there's more road work ahead.
Starting the weekend of July 28, and continuing for the next 16 consecutive weekends (excluding holidays), TDOT crews will reduce traffic flow on various sections of Interstate 24 for concrete repairs.
The affected areas of I-24 will be between 179.1 and 178.4, which is the area east of Market Street and continuing west to the curve across from Moccasin Bend.
TDOT explains that the lane closures will be implemented on a single direction of I-24 at a time.
On Friday evening, July 28, at 9:00pm until no later than Monday morning, July 31 at 6:00am, I-24 West from the US-27 North on-ramp (Exit 178) to the I-24 West on-ramp from US-27 South will be reduced to one lane.
Also, the Williams Street on-ramp to I-24 West will be closed. Traffic will access I-24 Westbound via the US-27 South on-ramp.
The work will include repairs to the concrete roadway, diamond grinding to smooth the roadway surface, and other incidental work, according to TDOT.
One lane of traffic will be open at all times and will be striped accordingly. Traffic control will be in place and signs will be posted to help guide drivers through the closure.
TDOT expects "significant" delays for drivers because of the work, and suggests the use of an alternate route.
The work could be delayed because of weather.