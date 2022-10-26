Reindeer on the Riverfront & Lighted Boar Parade will return to Chattanooga on Friday, November 25th for a 42nd year.

The popular annual event is free for the public to attend.

Attendees can enjoy fire pits, face painting, mini-train rides, a hot cocoa bar, and much more.

Multiple parking garages and locations are near Ross's Landing. Click here for a map of suggested parking locations.

The Free CARTA shuttle will also be operating that evening for easy Park & Ride from CARTA South along Broad Street to CARTA North next to the Aquarium.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the event.

For more information and the full schedule, click here.

