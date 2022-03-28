UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help identifying the man who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Interstate 75 near Ooltewah Sunday morning.
The man was struck on I-75 northbound near the 13.6 mile marker.
HCSO Traffic Investigators say the man was hit by a passenger vehicle and that drugs or alcohol were not a factor for the driver.
The driver stayed on the scene, was uninjured and called 911.
The unidentified man was struck while walking in the fast lane on the interstate, but it's not clear how he got there, as there was no vehicle that was associated to him in the area.
The man who was killed is described as a white male, small build, possibly in his 20s to 30s, wearing dark clothes.
The pedestrian struck had no identification.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 423-209-8529.
PREVIOUS STORY: Crews are reopening I-75 Northbound near exit 11.
Local 3 News is still working to learn more details about the pedestrian hit and killed.
PREVIOUS STORY: A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 Northbound near the 13.6 mile marker, near the Ooltewah exit early Sunday morning.
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the victim was found dead when authorities arrived to the scene around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.
When authorities arrived, they shut down I-75 Northbound at exit 11 so traffic investigators could complete their investigation.
Traffic is currently being detoured at the Lee Highway off ramp.
I-75 Southbound is still open.
Stay with Local 3 News as we work to learn more about this story.