UPDATE: Following Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's request for federal emergency assistance, President Biden has approved and declared that a major disaster exists in Tennessee, ordering Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms from March 31 to April 1, 2023.
The storms claimed 15 lives and left a path of debris and damage across the state.
Federal funding will be available to affected individuals and businesses in the counties of Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton, and Wayne.
Assistance may include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
Furthermore, federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.
More information on FEMA's IA program can be found on their website.
PREVIOUS: On Tuesday, Gov. Bill Lee requested federal emergency assistance for the ten counties impacted by this past weekend's storms.
The severe weather on March 21 and April 1 resulted in 15 fatalities and caused significant damage throughout the state.
“State and local officials, first responders and volunteers continue to provide critical support to impacted Tennessee communities following significant storm damage,” said Gov. Lee. “As Tennessee rebuilds, I am now calling on our federal partners to make resources available to further our severe weather response and recovery across the state.”
The emergency declaration is aimed to make federal assistance available to Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton, and Wayne, and to provide direct aid to eligible residents in the requested counties for disaster-related expenses.
“The sheer magnitude of severe weekend weather created tremendous debris, destruction, and the tragic loss of 15 Tennesseans,” TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said. “This assistance will be critical to the recovery efforts in the hardest-hit communities in Tennessee.”
Resources from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency can be found here.