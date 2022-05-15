UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Athens area after a large power outage Sunday morning.
The Athens Utilities Board says the cause of the outage was a crow.
PREVIOUS STORY:
The Athens Utilities Board reports a large power outage Sunday morning.
AUB says it has lost North Athens- circuit 2. This area includes First Baptist Church, TWU, Mayfield’s, Guille St and surrounding areas.
Crews are headed to the area to try and determine the cause now.
AUB hopes to have power restored as quickly as possible.