UPDATE: Power has been restored to areas of Red Bank after a Saturday night crash took down a utility pole and left hundreds without power.
PREVIOUS STORY: Repairs are underway to restore power in Red Bank Saturday night.
The Red Bank Police Department says the outage took place following an incident where a car took down a utility pole after it crashed near the intersection of Culver Rd and Lyndon Ave.
Parts of Red Bank and the surrounding areas could be without power over the next few hours as crews continue to repair the downed power lines and restore power.