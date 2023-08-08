UPDATE: Some people in the Tennessee Valley are still without power on Tuesday from the severe storms on Monday.
Here is a look at power outages in the Local 3 News viewing area as 10:15AM:
- Hamilton County -- EPB reports 755 outages.
- Bradley County -- No outages reported.
- Sequatchie County -- No outages reported.
- Grundy County -- No outages reported.
- Bledsoe County -- Sequachee Valley Electric Coop and Volunteer Energy Cooperative report a combined total of 2,012 outages.
- Rhea County -- Volunteer Energy Cooperative report 2,754 outages.
- Meigs County -- Volunteer Energy Cooperative reports 718 outages.
- McMinn County -- Volunteer Energy Cooperative reports 210 outages.
- Dade County -- Georgia Power reports 104 outages.
- Walker County -- No outages reported.
- Catoosa County -- No outages reported.
- Whitfield County -- No outages reported.
- Murray County -- No outages reported.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story as they become available.
PREVIOUS STORY: The severe weather that moved through portions of the Tennessee Valley on Monday has left several people without power.
Here is a look at power outages in the Local 3 News viewing area as 9:30PM:
- Hamilton County -- EPB, Sequachee Valley Electric Coop, and Volunteer Energy report a combined total of 4,590 outages.
- Bradley County -- Volunteer Electric Cooperative reports 417 outages.
- Sequatchie County -- Sequachee Valley Electric Coop reports 58 outages.
- Grundy County -- No outages reported at this time.
- Bledsoe County -- Sequachee Valley Electric Coop and Volunteer Energy Cooperative report a combined total of 2,567 outages.
- Rhea County -- Sequachee Valley Electric Coop & Volunteer Energy Cooperative report a combined total of 2,197 outages.
- Meigs County -- Volunteer Energy Cooperative reports 2,069 outages.
- McMinn County -- Volunteer Energy Cooperative reports 467 outages.
- Dade County -- Georgia Power reports 697 outages.
- Walker County -- Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC report a combined total of 57 outages.
- Catoosa County -- Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC report a combined total of 17 outages.
- Whitfield County -- Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC report a combined total of 1,104 outages.
- Murray County -- Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC report a combined total of 57 outages.
