The severe weather that moved through portions of the Tennessee Valley on Friday has left thousands of people in the dark.

Here are the current outage reports as of 4:15PM:

Tennessee:

  • Hamilton -- EPB reports 4,108 outages and Sequachee Valley Electric Coop reports 10 outages.
  • Bledsoe -- Sequachee Valley Electric Coop reports 461 outages.
  • Bradley -- Cleveland Utilities reports 46 outages and EPB reports 23 outages.
  • Grundy -- Sequachee Valley Electric Coop reports 483 outages.
  • Marion -- EPB reports 644 outages, and Sequachee Valley Electric Coop reports 835 outages.
  • McMinn -- No outages are being reported at this time.
  • Meigs -- No outages are being reported at this time.
  • Rhea -- EPB reports 816 outages.
  • Sequatchie -- EPB reports 12 outages and Sequatchee Valley Electric Coop reports 842 outages.
  • Polk -- Tri-State EMC reports 86 outages.

Georgia:

  • Catoosa -- North Georgia EMC reports 828 outages and Georgia Power reports 24 outages.
  • Chattooga -- Georgia Power reports 662 outages and North Georgia EMC reports 5 outages.
  • Dade -- Georgia Power reports 873 outages.
  • Murray -- Georgia Power reports 819 outages and North Georgia EMC reports 502 outages.
  • Walker -- North Georgia EMC reports 6,074 outages and Georgia Power reports 104 outages.
  • Whitfield -- Dalton Utilities reports 479 outages, North Georgia EMC reports 1,533 outages, and Georgia Power reports 50 outages.

Alabama:

  • DeKalb -- Cherokee Electric Coop reports 97 outages. No outage information has been reported by other utilities.
  • Jackson -- Scottsboro Electric Power Board reports 281 outages.

North Carolina:

  • Cherokee -- Blue Ridge Mountain EMC reports 2,519 outages, Tri-State EMC reports 272 outages, and Duke Energy reports 483 outages.

