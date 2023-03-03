The severe weather that moved through portions of the Tennessee Valley on Friday has left thousands of people in the dark.
Here are the current outage reports as of 4:15PM:
MORE | Power outage map & repair updates
Tennessee:
- Hamilton -- EPB reports 4,108 outages and Sequachee Valley Electric Coop reports 10 outages.
- Bledsoe -- Sequachee Valley Electric Coop reports 461 outages.
- Bradley -- Cleveland Utilities reports 46 outages and EPB reports 23 outages.
- Grundy -- Sequachee Valley Electric Coop reports 483 outages.
- Marion -- EPB reports 644 outages, and Sequachee Valley Electric Coop reports 835 outages.
- McMinn -- No outages are being reported at this time.
- Meigs -- No outages are being reported at this time.
- Rhea -- EPB reports 816 outages.
- Sequatchie -- EPB reports 12 outages and Sequatchee Valley Electric Coop reports 842 outages.
- Polk -- Tri-State EMC reports 86 outages.
Georgia:
- Catoosa -- North Georgia EMC reports 828 outages and Georgia Power reports 24 outages.
- Chattooga -- Georgia Power reports 662 outages and North Georgia EMC reports 5 outages.
- Dade -- Georgia Power reports 873 outages.
- Murray -- Georgia Power reports 819 outages and North Georgia EMC reports 502 outages.
- Walker -- North Georgia EMC reports 6,074 outages and Georgia Power reports 104 outages.
- Whitfield -- Dalton Utilities reports 479 outages, North Georgia EMC reports 1,533 outages, and Georgia Power reports 50 outages.
Alabama:
- DeKalb -- Cherokee Electric Coop reports 97 outages. No outage information has been reported by other utilities.
- Jackson -- Scottsboro Electric Power Board reports 281 outages.
North Carolina:
- Cherokee -- Blue Ridge Mountain EMC reports 2,519 outages, Tri-State EMC reports 272 outages, and Duke Energy reports 483 outages.