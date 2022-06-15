UPDATE: The power has been restored in downtown Chattanooga after an explosion of an underground transformer on Broad Street and Aquarium way.
Crews worked overnight to restore more than 700 households with power.
No injuries have been reported at this time, and all traffic lights should be back up and running.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Fire Department officials are wanting to make the public aware that parts of downtown are without power Tuesday night, due to an explosion from an underground transformer at Broad Street and Aquarium Way.
Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Broad Street at 8:17 PM.
CFD officials say as a result of the incident, power was originally cut to a six block radius around where the area where the explosion happened.
CFD say the affected area has grown and includes the following areas: Memorial Auditorium on McCallie down to 601 Walnut. Then from 6th Street to Aquarium Way, including Market, Broad and Chestnut.
EPB officials say about 500 customers are without power.
CFD officials say EPB crews are at the scene waiting for the transformer to cool so they can begin working on it.
EPB officials say it could be Wednesday before the transformer is cool enough for crews to begin work.
CFD officials say there’s no active fire and no other damage to the area.
CFD officials say the incident is affecting traffic lights so the public is asked to avoid the area if possible as crews continue working.
