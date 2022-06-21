UPDATE: All lanes of I-75 North in Bradley County have reopened on Tuesday night.
ORIGINAL STORY: A portion of I-75 North in Bradley County is closed on Tuesday night.
According to TDOT, all northbound lanes of the Bradley Ridgecut at mile marker 17 are closed as of 9:47pm.
Details are limited at this time.
TDOT says the lanes are closed for "police activity".
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
TDOT has not given an estimated time for when the interstate will reopen.
Local 3 News is working to learn more.
