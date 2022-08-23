TDOT says a portion of I-24 has reopened after being closed due to a helicopter hitting power lines on Tuesday evening.
It happened shortly before 4:00pm near mile marker 163 in Marion County.
TDOT says the crash site has been found on SR-134 at Post Trail. SR-134 runs parallel to I-24. TDOT says the helicopter has not been recovered.
SR-134 has been closed at both ends.
Injuries, if any, are unknown at this time along with what caused the chopper to hit the lines.
