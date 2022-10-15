UPDATE: Portion of Highway 153 shut down Friday night after driver hits CPD patrol vehicle

UPDATE: A CPD patrol vehicle was involved in the incident that shut down a portion of Amnicola Highway for several hours late Friday night into Saturday morning.
A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department says while working a separate accident on the interstate, a vehicle hit the back of one of the patrol cars on the scene that had its lights activated.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
PREVIOUS STORY:
A portion of Highway 153 on Amnicola Hwy is shut down Friday night.
All southbound lanes are blocked on State Route 153 including the entry ramp and left shoulder as crews work to clear a multivehicle crash.
TDOT crews reported the incident just after 11 p.m. and expect the roadway to will remain closed until early Saturday morning.
TRAFFIC ALERT: All southbound lanes are blocked on State Route 153 including the entry ramp and left shoulder as crews work to clear a multivehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/b1eFgIDz8Q— Local 3 News (@Local3News) October 15, 2022