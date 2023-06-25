UPDATE: Dunlap Fire received an assignment for a working commercial fire at the Cookie Jar Cafe.
 
First reports from the scene were of smoke coming from the roof.
 
Dunlap Engines 1, 3, and 5; Tanker 1, Rescue 2, and Chief 1 responded to the scene, and immediately began an interior attack of the fire.
 
A request for assistance was sent through the Tri-State Mutual Aid Association for additional resources, due to the complexity of the fire, and water supply.
 
Personnel from Signal Mountain Fire Department, Piney Volunteer Fire Department, Pikeville Fire Department - TN, Southend Volunteer Fire Department "Official", CrossRoads Volunteer Fire Dept, Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department, Soddy Daisy Fire Department, Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue sent crews to the scene with various equipment, including two Mutual Aid Chiefs from Tri-State.
 
After about 3 hours of operation, the fire was controlled, and overhaul operations took place.
 
At the request of the owners and District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Arson Section responded to oversee the Fire investigation.
 
Some personnel remain on scene as part of that investigation.
 
"We ask those in our community to keep the Cookie Jar families in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate the next days ahead. We thank those that have already offered assistance, and those in the community that offered anything that the crews on scene may have needed."
 
PREVIOUS STORY: Sad news for those who enjoy eating at the Cookie Jar Cafe in Dunlap, TN.
 
A fire took over the eatery early Sunday morning. 
Hamilton County Emergency Management stated the fire required multiple agencies and lots of manpower from tri-state agencies such as Dunlap Fire Department were Mowbray VFD, Signal Mountain FD, Soddy Daisy FD and Dallas Bay FD. 
 
It took about 3 hours to put out the flames. There were no injuries, but damage is extensive.
