Polk County 911 officials say some residents are under a boil water advisory as efforts to find a “major” water leak in Copperhill continue on Friday.
A Facebook post on Friday morning by the Polk County 911 Emergency Communication District says efforts to find the leak are underway and asks residents to conserve water until it’s been found.
A second post by Polk County 911 around 3:00pm, says Copperhill Water customers are under a boil water advisory until further notice.
If you have low water pressure, see any standing water, or see an active water leak, please call 423-496-5141.
