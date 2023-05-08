UPDATE: The Federal Aviation Administration says that a single single-engine Cessna 182 crashed near Reliance, TN, around 7:30pm Sunday, May 7.
The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft.
Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Polk County Sheriff’s Office tells Local 3 News that debris from an apparent plane crash was found near Reliance late Sunday.
There no word yet on how many people may have been aboard the aircraft or the what have led to the crash.
The FAA will be investigating the crash.