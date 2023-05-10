UPDATE: Polk County 911 says someone stole the right wing from the Plane off the side of the road on Fingerboard Rd near Witt Cemetery Monday night.
Authorities explained that this piece is very important to putting together the puzzle of what happened. This not only is to aid in the investigation, but also to give family and even the emergency workers the closure they need.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the wing or who may have took it, please notify the Polk County Sheriffs Office.
There are still some parts of the plane that have not been recovered.
If you happen to find any parts of the plane, please do not touch or move it. Officials say to immediately contact the Polk County Sheriffs Office of the whereabouts. If possible, get a GPS coordinate.
PREVIOUS STORY: The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal plane crash in Polk County.
The wing that broke off a single-engine Cessna 182 plane landed on Fingerboard Road in Polk County before the plane crashed deep into a wooded area.
The Federal Aviation Administration told Polk County EMA Director Stephen Lofty that a 60-year-old male flew the plane. Local 3 has since learned that the pilot was 54-years-old.
It is registered to Georgia Company of Aspiring Flyers LLC in Clarkesville, Georgia.
On May 7, the pilot flew from South Bend Regional Airport in Indiana to Jackson County Airport in Jefferson, Georgia.
"Around 6:35, we received a call from a local resident stating that they had heard a metallic tinning sound near their residence, and they thought it might have been a plane," Lofty said.
Lofty said crews were then sent out.
He said a resident in the area showed crews the wing of the plane was lying on the side of Fingerboard Road, and another resident had a video of the plane's direction before it crashed.
"Actually, from the point of the wing tip or the wing that was found initially on Fingerboard, to the last assigned pitot tube that they found on a piece of metal, was 4,300 feet," Lofty said.
Crews were forced to travel on foot because it was a heavily wooded area.
Lofty said the Hamilton County Drone Team was called out to help.
"Unfortunately, by the time they got here and he launched the drone, he noted there was a radiated field heat source, but then it started storming and he had to pull the drone back in. Because of serve weather, we do not put people in the woods with lightening and high winds, so we pulled our crews," Lofty said.
The crews came back out Monday morning, along with the drone team, and they made a discovery.
"Within 45 minutes of them launching the drone, they had an ID on the additional debris fields, and then we encountered the cockpit with the individual in it," said Lofty.
We are still working to learn the name of the pilot. We will keep you updated on-air and online.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Federal Aviation Administration says that a single-engine Cessna 182 crashed near Reliance, TN, around 7:30pm Sunday, May 7.
The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft. Part of the wing assemble was found on Fingerboard Road.
Polk County EMA Director Stephen Lofty says he was told by the FAA that there was a death in the crash.
The pilot, initially identified as a 60-year-old man, was later said to be 54 years of age.
Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Polk County Sheriff’s Office tells Local 3 News that debris from an apparent plane crash was found near Reliance late Sunday.
There no word yet on how many people may have been aboard the aircraft or the what have led to the crash.
The FAA will be investigating the crash.