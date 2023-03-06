UPDATE: CPD says, "A domestic disorder has turned into a barricaded suspect. The alleged suspect is refusing to surrender. We are actively trying to negotiate with him."
BREAKING: CPD has now fired a flash bang inside the structure where the suspect is barricaded. The sound was so loud I got shook, as you can see in the video. As far as we know the suspect is still inside at this time. @Local3News pic.twitter.com/yrcvizuEId— Cornelia Nicholson (@CorneliaLocal3) March 6, 2023
BREAKING: You can hear CPD officers playing siren noises and announce themselves at a structure behind a home on Memphis St. @Local3News pic.twitter.com/YgJV158bYv— Cornelia Nicholson (@CorneliaLocal3) March 6, 2023
On Monday afternoon, the Local 3 crew is onsite at an active scene in Chattanooga.
A large police presence in the 3900 hundred block of Memphis Drive is said to involve a domestic disorder.
We're working to learn what's happening and why agencies are involved. Chattanooga Police have been contacted for additional information.
Stay tuned to Local 3 on air and online as this story develops.