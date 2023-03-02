UPDATE: Mike's Hole in the Wall on Cherokee Boulevard was broken into in the early morning hours - but they say they have the best detective in Chattanooga is on the case!
The following video was taken just over an hour after the reported break in.
All was quiet and then a four-legged feline approached the scene.
He's called Detective Colombo.
The cat is seen surveying the scene then likely taking his finding back to investigators.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga restaurant Mike's Hole in the Wall on Cherokee Boulevard is open after an apparent break-in Tuesday night.
Mike's shared to social media a car backing into the doors of the restaurant then pulling forward before entering inside.
Police say the suspect unsuccessfully attempted to get money from the ATM, but did find cash elsewhere in the business.
Police currently have no leads on a possible suspect.