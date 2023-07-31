UPDATE: LaFayette Chief of Police Stacey Meeks says surveillance footage from CVS appeared to be Graycie Millard, and 3 family members falsely confirmed it was her. After further investigation, the two in the footage are a woman and her daughter unrelated to Millard.
They were seen buying hair dye and thought she would have auburn hair.
She was last seen around 12am Friday at an apartment complex in LaFayette and reported missing around 7:45am Friday.
PREVIOUS STORY: Lafayette Police Chief Stacey Meeks tells Local 3 News that the girl shown in the recent CVS surveillance video is not missing teen Graycie Millard.
Meeks said the Millard's father misidentified the girl in the photo.
READ MORE | LaFayette Police Department seeks help finding missing teenager
The girl in the CVS surveillance video is actually the woman's daughter and is not connected with the case.
Meeks also said that the misidentification caused extra work for his team, but attributed the mistake to emotions running high. No charges are expected to be filed.