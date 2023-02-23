UPDATE: A motorcycle driver died in an accident on Hixson Pike Wednesday night.
Upon arriving at the crash site in the 7300 block of Hixson Pike, deputies located an unresponsive motorcycle rider and began CPR.
Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services (HCEMS) arrived shortly after and pronounced the motorcycle rider deceased.
According to police, a pickup truck pulling a large fifth-wheel camping trailer was turning left into a storage facility when the motorcycle, traveling south on Hixson Pike, struck the rear of the camping trailer.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
The driver's name is not being released at this time pending the notification of next-of-kin.
PREVIOUS: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of what they called a "critical accident" Wednesday night.
The crash closed a portion of Hixson Pike near Gold Point Circle, near Chester Frost Park.
The HCSO is currently on the scene of a critical accident near the 7300 block of Hixson Pike. The roadway in this immediate vicinity has been temporarily closed and motorists should avoid this area while emergency personnel are on scene. pic.twitter.com/Bak6EKhptJ— Hamilton County Sheriff's Office - TN (@hcsotn) February 23, 2023
No additional details have been released.
