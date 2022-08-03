UPDATE: Two victims were shot Wednesday night while trying to locate a lost cell phone, police say.
According to a release, a man and woman arrived to Cheek Street where the cell phone was pinging. The two were shot when they approached the location.
The victims drove themselves to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Chattanooga Police are looking for a suspect.
If you have any information, the Chattanooga Police Department encourages tips via the Atlas One App or by calling 423-643-5100.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a double shooting on Wednesday night.
It happened shortly after 8:30pm in the 2200 block of Cheek Street off Dodson Avenue.
Police confirm at least two people were shot. The victims' names and conditions have not been released.
Details of what led to the shooting are under investigation.
