UPDATE: Police have located the suspect driver wanted in a hit-and-run crash with a bicyclist on McCallie Avenue last week.

Raquel Terry was identified and cited for failure to exercise due care, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a revoked license, and financial responsibility.

Police stated that the bicyclist's injuries were not as severe as initially stated.

PREVIOUS: A bicyclist was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on McCallie Avenue early Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department said they found the 55-year-old man in the roadway just past 3:00 a.m. by 1032 McCallie Ave.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police said his injuries are life threatening.

His name has not been released.

Traffic investigators are working to find a suspect. If you have any information, call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App. You do not have to give your name.