UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have identified the man who robbed a bank in March.
The department says his name is Rosendo Rivero.
Police say he was killed by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol after a robbery in Kansas.
The Chattanooga Bank robbery happened at the Regions Bank in downtown on March 20th.
UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have released footage of Monday's bank robbery at Regions Bank in Downtown Chattanooga.
Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying this person.
PREVIOUS: Assistant Chief Jerri Sutton of CPD on why the bank robbery suspect was deemed not a threat to the public, "In this instance, related to the bank robbery, we had no indications showing the gunman was still in the area or at large presenting an immediate threat in his attempt to flee. As with any person who has criminal intentions, there is a possibility of victimizing where an opportunity presents itself.
Investigators working this robbery assessed the situation and determined the goal of robbing this bank had been achieved. Given the number of law enforcement in the area responding to the scene and searching the area, there was no observable evidence to support this suspect was an on-going threat to the community."
PREVIOUS UPDATE: The Chattanooga Police Department have released photos of the suspect from the robbery at Regions Bank this morning.
Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying this person.
A statement released from Regions Bank says, "Our teams are working closely with law enforcement in support of the investigation, and we deeply appreciate the quick and thorough response of nearby officers. All our associates are safe, and no customers were in our branch at the time. While the downtown branch at 601 Market Street will be temporarily closed as investigators gather information, our teams remain ready to serve customers at all other Chattanooga-area Regions locations on both sides of the river. Regions Bank associates do an incredible job meeting the needs of our customers every day, and we are working with Market Street associates to deliver support as needed during this time."
PREVIOUS UPDATE: In an official release from CPD, police say a man entered the bank and fired several rounds before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect was said to have fled the bank in an unknown direction before police arrived.
Law enforcement officials are still investigating the incident and say there's no immediate threat to the community.
Businesses in the area have been advised to resume normal operation.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous.
PREVIOUS STORY: A large police presence formed on Market Street Monday morning after an attempted bank robbery occurred at Regions Bank in Downtown Chattanooga.
Police Chief Celeste Murphy said shots were fired, but no one was hit or injured.
Police are still looking for the suspect but say there is no active threat to the public.
The Hamilton County Courthouse and other area businesses were on lockdown Monday morning after the incident with a suspect fleeing on foot and was said to be armed with a rifle.
Stay with Local 3 as we learn more and confirm details about the situation.