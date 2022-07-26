UPDATE: Officials have discovered the motive for the June 12 shooting that killed 72-year-old Cecil Scoffield in his home.

According to the police report, Jamaal White opened fire on a moving vehicle driven by someone he believes attempted to burglarize him.

White stated that he saw a person attempt to get into his car without permission before getting in a separate vehicle and leaving.

Police say White shot at the car, but it went through Scoffield's window screen and hit him.

White is facing several charges including criminal homicide.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say an arrest has been made in one of the Crime Stoppers cases featured by Local 3 News.

Crime Stoppers: Chattanooga man killed in his own home by stray gunfire

Police say 22-year-old Jamaal White is facing several charges including criminal homicide in connection to the death of 72-year-old Cecil Scoffield on the night of June 12.

Police say Scoffield was killed by stray gunfire as he sat in the living room of his home on Citico Avenue.

Investigators say the victim was not the intended target of White.

Police said in June that a woman was also shot during the incident. The unidentified woman told police she was with a friend when the gunfire erupted.

White is in the Gwinnett County jail awaiting extradition to Chattanooga.

