UPDATE: Market Street has reopened as police cleared the scene where a suspicious package was reported Saturday morning.
The Chattanooga Police Department confirmed the package was blown up by law enforcement.
The road began reopening around noon.
Stay with Local 3 News for updates to this developing story.
PREVIOUS STORY: Traffic in all directions has been shut down Saturday morning as Chattanooga police investigate a suspicious package in the area.
The public is asked to avoid the area of 1400 Market Street as the investigation continues.
Officials said nearby parts of I-24 have also been affected.
Stay with Local 3 News for updates to this developing story.