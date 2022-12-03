market st package

UPDATE: Market Street has reopened as police cleared the scene where a suspicious package was reported Saturday morning.

The Chattanooga Police Department confirmed the package was blown up by law enforcement.

The road began reopening around noon. 

Stay with Local 3 News for updates to this developing story.

PREVIOUS STORY: Traffic in all directions has been shut down Saturday morning as Chattanooga police investigate a suspicious package in the area.

The public is asked to avoid the area of 1400 Market Street as the investigation continues.

Officials said nearby parts of I-24 have also been affected.

