UPDATE: Chattanooga police have identified and arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old man that happened Tuesday evening in a Hickory Valley Road apartment complex.
Police say that 26-year-old Addison Foster is now in custody at the Silverdale Detention Facility and has been charged with Criminal Homicide.
Using evidence at the crime scene, police were able to find information about the suspect, later finding him and placing him in custody.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex off Hickory Valley Road on Tuesday.
It happened in the 1500 block at The Grove at Hickory Valley shortly after 5:20PM.
Police say an unidentified male has been shot and has life-threatening injuries.
The victim has been taken to a hospital for treatment.
Details surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
