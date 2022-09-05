UPDATE: Two people died in a plane crash Monday evening, officials have confirmed.
Authorities said there were two people were on board the single-engine plane when it crashed near Polk County, killing both.
The cause of the crash and the identities of the victims have not been released at this time.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is responding to a small plane crash on Monday evening.
It happened around 5:30pm in the Ocoee area.
Sheriff Steve Lawson confirms the crash and says crews are just arriving at the scene near the Polk County line.
Details are limited at this time.
Injuries, if any, as well as the cause of the crash are unknown.
