The Georgia State Patrol says a pedestrian was killed on I-75 in Gordon County Saturday afternoon.
Troopers responded to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on I-75 NB MM 310 in Gordon County just after 12 p.m.
GSP says the pedestrian had parked his vehicle on the right shoulder of I-75 and was outside of the vehicle, in the right lane of travel securing a loose pipe that was hanging from his camper trailer.
A CMV traveling north on I-75 in the right lane struck the pedestrian while he was standing in the right lane.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by the Gordon County Coroner.
The incident shut down all lanes of the interstate while emergency crews worked the scene.
The left lane was opened just before 12:30 p.m., and the middle/right lane were back open at just after 1:45 p.m.
PREVIOUS STORY: A vehicle crash on I-75 northbound near exit 310 in Gordon County has closed all lanes of the interstate at this time.
Emergency crews are on the scene, and drivers should avoid the area.
Stay with us as this story develops.
Vehicle crash I-75 Northbound near Exit 310; pedestrian reported to be involved, according to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency personnel are on scene, and motorists should avoid the area. All lanes closed at this time