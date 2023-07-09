UPDATE: Chattanooga Police say they were notified of a person hit in the 700 block of E 11th Street. That's near the Chatt Foundation.
Officers arrived to find a women with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital where she died.
CPD has not released the woman's name or if the driver involved stopped.
No arrests have been made.
PREVIOUS STORY: A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department says a pedestrian died after being hit by a car Saturday.
It happened around 11:00 A.M. on E 11th Street.
No additional details are available at this time.
